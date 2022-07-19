Watch Now
Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 16:45:04-04

HINESBURG, Vt. — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride last month in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city.

WCAX-TV reports that someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew it was in a predicament.

After contacting rehabilitators and police, the person took the hen home and turned to social media.

The chicken's owners in Hinesburg were found through a Facebook post.

The chicken is now home — and with a new name: Amelia, after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

