Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

HINESBURG, Vt. — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride last month in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city.

WCAX-TV reports that someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew it was in a predicament.

After contacting rehabilitators and police, the person took the hen home and turned to social media.

The chicken's owners in Hinesburg were found through a Facebook post.

The chicken is now home — and with a new name: Amelia, after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.