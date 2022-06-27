Watch Now
Wimbledon player comes to aid of fainting ballboy with candy

Steve Paston/AP
Britain's Jodie Burrage gives a ball boy some refreshments after they fainted during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (Steve Paston/PA via AP)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 13:02:53-04

WIMBLEDON, England — Quick reactions are a hallmark of being a professional tennis player and Jodie Burrage showed the Wimbledon crowd she could respond to adversity quickly.

The British player noticed a ballboy who was feeling faint on the sidelines during her match so she rushed over to make sure he was OK.

She first gave him a sports drink, then some nutritional gel before a spectator handed over a bag of candy.

Burrage says “just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel."

The match was stopped for about 10 minutes until the boy was helped off court.

Burrage lost to Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-3.

