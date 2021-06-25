Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven weeks ago, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of all American adults by July Fourth. The White House now acknowledges it will miss the target. Administration officials blame a combination of factors. Those factors include the reduced sense of urgency that followed early success in the vaccination campaign and a decision to reach higher than a play-it-safe lower goal. They also encountered unexpectedly strong resistance to getting the shot among some Americans. Biden visited North Carolina on Thursday to urge Americans to roll up their sleeves.