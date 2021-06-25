Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven weeks ago, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of all American adults by July Fourth. The White House now acknowledges it will miss the target. Administration officials blame a combination of factors. Those factors include the reduced sense of urgency that followed early success in the vaccination campaign and a decision to reach higher than a play-it-safe lower goal. They also encountered unexpectedly strong resistance to getting the shot among some Americans. Biden visited North Carolina on Thursday to urge Americans to roll up their sleeves.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 22:59:55-04
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.