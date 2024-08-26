Hone swirls past Hawaii's main islands after dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU — HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone blasted the Big Island with rain and is swirling past Hawaii’s main islands. Hone was a hurricane at its peak but was back to a tropical storm on Monday with top sustained winds of 50mph. Tropical Storm Hector gained strength in the eastern Pacific, but no coastal watches or warnings were in effect as it was still far out at sea. And, Hurricane Gilma was still far east of Hawaii but gained a bit of strength on Monday morning. Gilma is expected to remain a hurricane through Tuesday, but is forecast to weaken considerably before it reaches the islands.

Shelters were opened over the weekend as Hone blew in and beach parks on the eastern side of the Big Island were closed due to dangerously high surf, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said.

Hone, whose name is Hawaiian for “sweet and soft,” poked at memories still fresh of last year’s deadly blazes on Maui, which were fueled by hurricane-force winds. Red flag alerts are issued when warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds combine to raise fire dangers. Most of the archipelago is already abnormally dry or in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Aug. 8, 2023, blaze that torched the historic town of Lahaina was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, with 102 dead. Dry, overgrown grasses and drought helped spread the fire.