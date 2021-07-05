Watch
News

Actions

World's tallest horse, Big Jake, dies in Wisconsin at age 20

items.[0].image.alt
Carrie Antlfinger/AP
THIS CORRECTS THAT BIG JAKE WAS CERTIFIED AS THE TALLEST HORSE IN 2010, NOT 2020 AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - Jerry Gilbert brushes Big Jake at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, Wisc., in this Friday, April 11, 2014, file photo. The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. WMTV reported Monday, July 5, 2021, that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago. Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Big Jake was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010. The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.” (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)
CORRECTION Tallest Horse Dead
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 14:12:52-04

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world's tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. The wife of the farm's owner says Big Jake died about two weeks ago.

The horse was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world's tallest living horse in 2010.

Big Jake was born in Nebraska. Smokey Hollow Farm owner Jerry Gilbert told WMTV that Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.”

He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of it with his picture and name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education