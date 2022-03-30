Watch
Florida secures $860M from CVS, others to settle opioid case

Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 30, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The CVS drug store company and pharmaceutical companies will pay Florida a combined $860 million as part of the settlement of an opioid epidemic case.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. will pay the state $484 million.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $195 million and Allergan PLC more than $134 million.

In addition, Tevan will provide to Florida about $84 million of its Narcan nasal spray used to treat overdose victims.

Another company, Endo Health Solutions, is also settling for $65 million, Moody said.

