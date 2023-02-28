China says it's been 'open and transparent' on COVID origins

BEIJING — China says it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed U.S. criticism as politicizing the issue.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China has shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research.

She was responding to complaints from U.S. officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative. Most recently, the U.S. Department of Energy has assessed with low confidence that the pandemic began with the leak of a virus from a lab.

Others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree, citing differing opinions within the government.