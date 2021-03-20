Menu

1 MLB player tests positive for COVID-19 in past week

AP
MLB considering expanding playoffs to 14 teams
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 19, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — One major league player was positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 14,845 tests, a positive rate of 0.007%.

There have been 13 positive tests — 10 for players, three for staff — among 58,733 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.2%, according to the commissioner’s office.

The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams. Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 29 positive tests — 23 players, six staff — among 64,192 tests, a positive rate of 0.05%. The positive tests were among 17 teams.

