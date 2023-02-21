Watch Now
News

Actions

Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog

alligator generic FWC5.jpg
FWC photo by Tim Donovan
alligator generic FWC5.jpg
Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 09:29:44-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman as she walked her dog near a canal in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara says the nearly 11-foot gator started attacking the woman's dog Monday afternoon, and she tried to save it. He says a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator, and deputies helped get it on a truck. It was taken from the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released. Officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition wasn’t immediately known.

Fatal alligator attacks are rare, but they do happen. In 2016, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed by alligator as he was vacationing with his family from Nebraska at Walt Disney World. Since then hundreds of gators have been relocated from the area.

Fort Pierce is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Black History Month