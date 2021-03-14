Menu

Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic

Jonah Sykes/AP
This photo provided by Berkshire Community College shows cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing at Berkshire Community College’s second dose Pfizer vaccination clinic in the Paterson Field House on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Pittsfield, Mass. Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert when the famed cellist brought out his instrument after getting his second shot. (Jonah Sykes/Berkshire Community College via AP)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:06:09-04

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot. A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played for about 15 minutes to applause from the other attendees. Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle that the renowned musician “wanted to give something back." The quick concert came exactly one year after he started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media during the early days of the pandemic.

