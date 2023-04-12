Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

An Escobar hippo killed in highway collision in Colombia

Pablo Escobar's Hippos-Ruling
Fernando Vergara/AP
FILE — In this file photo from Feb. 4, 2021, hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia. A U.S. court order says the offspring of hippos once owned by Escobar can be recognized as people with legal rights in the U.S. The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers are growing at a fast pace. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)
Pablo Escobar's Hippos-Ruling
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 14:48:22-04

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Environmental authorities in Colombia say a hippopotamus descended from animals illegally brought to Colombia by the late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has died in a collision with an SUV near Escobar’s hacienda.

The hippos, which spread from the estate into nearby rivers and now number more than 100, have no natural predators in Colombia and have been declared an invasive species.

The crash late Tuesday showed the additional danger they pose to motorists.

Police say vehicle occupants were unharmed in the accident in the northwest on a highway from Bogotá to Medellín.

Colombia has proposed transferring at least 70 of the animals to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Coastal Bend History