Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Franklin II/AP
Andrew Yang crosses the street Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NYC Mayor's Race Yang
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:43:17-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in the hospital Friday with an apparent kidney stone.

Yang's campaign said he went to the emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain Friday morning.

His wife, Evelyn, is with him.

All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. He and his wife had been planning to attend a cabaret performance to mark the resumption of theater performances.

Yang campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and is one of more than two dozen candidates competing in the Democratic primary in June.

In February, Yang tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education