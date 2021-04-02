NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in the hospital Friday with an apparent kidney stone.

Yang's campaign said he went to the emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain Friday morning.

His wife, Evelyn, is with him.

All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. He and his wife had been planning to attend a cabaret performance to mark the resumption of theater performances.

Yang campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and is one of more than two dozen candidates competing in the Democratic primary in June.

In February, Yang tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for about two weeks.