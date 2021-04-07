Watch
Same dad, two babies: Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes

AP Images
In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, an unnamed male calf, born on Friday, April 2, 2021, walks with his mother at the zoo on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Miami. (Ron Magill/ZooMiami via AP)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 08:41:00-04

MIAMI (AP) — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami’s breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days.

After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday.

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, an unnamed male calf, born on Friday, April 2, 2021, appears with his mother at the zoo on Monday, April 5 in Miami. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP)

He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo, and number 55 came quickly: 6-year-old Zuri gave birth Monday to a female calf.

The zoo says the two unnamed giraffe calves are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm.

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, an unnamed male calf, born on Friday, April 2, 2021, is cleaned by his mother at the zoo on Monday, April 5 in Miami. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP)

Giraffe populations in the wild have dropped significantly in recent years and are now officially listed as vulnerable. 

