Biden vows to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped US

President Joe Biden is vowing that Afghans who helped the U.S. military “are not going to be left behind” as his administration steps up planning to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters while their applications for U.S. entry are processed. A senior administration official says planning has accelerated in recent days to relocate the Afghans and their families to other countries or U.S. territories, while their visa applications are sorted. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss unannounced plans. A second official familiar with planning said the administration intends to carry out the evacuation likely in August. Biden has ordered U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.