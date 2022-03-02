Watch
Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain

Kim Kardashian
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kim Kardashian attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on in New York.
Kim Kardashian
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 15:55:05-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian is a single woman, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye. Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?” After Kardashian answered “yes” to all, Cochran granted her the status. The court can allow a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out. The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian’s name. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely. 

