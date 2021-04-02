Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Republicans trod well-worn path to court to sue Biden

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, to announce climate and energy nominees and appointees. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:21:21-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — These are busy days for Republican state attorneys general, filing repeated lawsuits that claim President Joe Biden and his administration are overstepping their authority on immigration, climate change, the environment and taxes.

Most of the action is in federal courts where former President Donald Trump was able to appoint conservative judges.

The strategy harks back to what Democrats did during Trump’s presidency, heading to court in New York, California, Maryland and other states where they were likely to receive a friendly reception.

The legal action reflects GOP opposition to Biden initiatives, but it also is providing the attorneys general, many with higher political ambitions, to showcase their willingness to stand up to Biden and unabashedly side with Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education