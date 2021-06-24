Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay and Paraguay have advanced to the Copa America knockout stage. Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 and Paraguay had the same result against Chile. An own goal by Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and a strike from short range by Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay its first victory in three matches. Paraguay won with goals by Brian Samudio and Miguel Almiron. Uruguay will end its group stage campaign on Monday against Paraguay in a match that will decide which team will face defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.