6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

WFTS
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 05, 2021
DALLAS, Texas — Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty says that one of the two brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

Felty said the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide but he could not yet say who shot whom. 

