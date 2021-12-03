Watch
Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington on Thursday.
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Posted at 9:28 PM, Dec 02, 2021
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has helped light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House.

Biden on Thursday remembered those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and credited the American people for the optimism he says he feels about the country.

Biden also paid tribute to service members and thanked them for their sacrifices.

It was Biden's first time participating in the nearly 100-year-old tradition in the nation's capital.

Rapper-actor LL Cool J hosted the program, which featured performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle and Howard University’s gospel choir.

