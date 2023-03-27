Watch Now
Remains ID'd of U.S. airman shot down in Germany during WWII

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Flying Fortress maintains its place in the flight formation despite its heavily shot up left wing, under way to a bombing mission on industrial center Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in December 1943. (AP Photo)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. airman whose plane was shot down over Germany during World War II have been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that officials had identified the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Edgar L. Mills of Tampa, Florida, in February.

The 25-year-old Mills was shot down July 18, 1944, during a bombing raid on enemy aircraft and air defense installations around Memmingen, Germany.

Germany never reported him as a prisoner of war. Investigations near the crash site beginning in 2012 led to the discover of his remains.

He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

