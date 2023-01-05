Watch Now
Huge storm hits California with damaging winds, heavy rains

<b> (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)</b>
People walk across California Street in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Another winter storm moved into California on Wednesday, walloping the northern part of the state with more rain and snow. It's the second major storm of the week in the parched state. It follows storms that brought threats of flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the southern U.S. and heavy snow in the upper Midwest.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 09:46:58-05

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Officials had ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as the huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday. Authorities warned residents to hunker down at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled trees and other risks. The Press Democrat reports that the fire chief in the Sonoma County community of Occidental says a young child died Wednesday night after a tree fell on a home.

