Watch Now
News

Actions

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

Supreme Court Tribes Jurisdiction
Kristi Eaton/AP
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows The entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe is viewed on Sept. 9, 2012. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is upending decades of law in support of tribal sovereignty. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)
Supreme Court Tribes Jurisdiction
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 06:59:19-04

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality.

The tribal ordinance does not apply to local churches and ministries run by tribal members.

It was passed in late July amid concern from some tribal council members over Christian ministries evangelizing on the reservation, working with children as well as a history of abuse against Native Americans by some churches.

The tribe’s leadership has insisted it remains open to all religions, but the action showed significant pushback against some Christian missionary groups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend