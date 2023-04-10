Mexico charges 4 soldiers with killings in Nuevo Laredo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors formally presented homicide charges against four soldiers implicated in the Feb. 26 shooting deaths of five men in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

The killings in the cartel-dominated city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, caused outrage.

The occupants of the vehicle the army fired on were apparently not armed.

The court system said Monday the four soldiers will be held in pre-trial detention at an army base in Mexico City which houses a military prison.

The four had said they heard a loud bang and opened fire on what they claimed was a fleeing vehicle.