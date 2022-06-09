Paladino: Saying Hitler 'kind of leader we need' was mistake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York congressional candidate Carl Paladino says he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year that he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds. The Republican responded after the comments made during a WBEN interview resurfaced. It's the second time this week that Paladino has had to explain himself since announcing his campaign for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. On Wednesday, he said he hadn't fully read a conspiracy-laden Facebook post he shared and then deleted, which suggested a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and other mass killings were part of a plot to take away people’s guns.