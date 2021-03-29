Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are making impassioned pleas to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. Walensky warned on Monday of a potential “fourth surge” of the virus and spoke of a “recurring feeling ... of impending doom.” Biden said the virus will get worse, not better “if we let our guard down now.” He said that "people are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing.” Walensky spoke of hope but added, "Right now, I’m scared.”