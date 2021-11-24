Professor who wrote about adults attracted to minors resigns

NORFOLK, Va. — A university professor in Virginia has announced they'll resign in the wake of threats made over their recently published book. It includes interviews of more than 40 adults who are sexually attracted to minors.

The book argued that destigmatizing that attraction would allow more people to seek help and ultimately prevent child sexual abuse.

Allyn Walker is an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University. They say in a statement that their research was mischaracterized by some in the media and online and in part because of their transgender identity.

The preface to Walker's book says they were not downplaying sexual abuse against children or trying to normalize it.

Similar research is being conducted at other universities.