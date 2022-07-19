Watch Now
Greek Church protests baptism for celebrity same-sex parents

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP file
Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis attend the BoF 500 Gala held at One Hotel Brooklyn Bridge during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s Orthodox Church says it will send a letter of protest to the archbishop who heads the church in the United States after he baptized the children of celebrity fashion designer Peter Dundas and his partner, Evangelo Bousis.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided at the July 9 ceremony near Athens while in Greece on a private visit.

Dundas and Bousis have a son and a daughter.

In a statement published Tuesday, the governing Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church said it would complain to the U.S. church leader as well as to the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Greek Orthodox Church does not recognize same-sex unions.

