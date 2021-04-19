Watch
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 file photo shows a full-scale model of the Ingenuity helicopter displayed for the media at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter, named Ingenuity, will attempt to rise 10 feet (3 meters) into the extremely thin Martian air on its first hop. Five increasingly higher and longer flights are planned over the course of a month. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 08:02:03-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's experimental Mars helicopter has taken flight. The little 4-pound helicopter named Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. Ground controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California announced the news after receiving and reviewing the data. It took three hours for the news to reach Earth via the Perseverance rover and a satellite around Mars, 178 million miles away. The helicopter arrived at Mars in February, clinging to Perseverance's belly.

