Jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial in Delaware have reached a verdict

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
What to know
- What is the trial about? Hunter Biden was charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018.
- Who testified?: Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
- What happens next: An exact sentencing date has not been set.