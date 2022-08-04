Watch Now
Fiona gets a sibling: Baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 09:44:41-04

CINCINNATI — There’s a new mouth to feed to at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

A full-term hippopotamus was born Wednesday night.

The baby is a sibling to Fiona, a hippo who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017.

The zoo’s animal care director says the baby looks huge because Fiona weighed only 29 pounds when she was born six weeks early.

The zoo discovered the calf’s mother, 23-year-old Bibi, was pregnant around April Fool’s Day.

It came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.

Bibi and the yet-to-be-named baby will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes.

