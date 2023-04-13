McDonald’s introduces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

McDonald’s has added a brand new McFlurry to their menu that will definitely have you thinking of spring and summer fun.

The new limited-time Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, “strawberry flavored clusters” and “crispy, buttery” shortbread cookies, according to McDonald’s description. The treat is available at participating locations only, and the regular size is 500 calories.

McDonald’s doesn’t say how long the treat will be around, so you’ll want to grab one soon. You can order in the restaurant or via the app, where you’ll also find coupons for other menu items like a a free Big Mac with $1 minimum purchase.

The new flavor joins the Oreo McFlurry and M&M McFlurry, plus sundaes, milkshakes, a cone, apple pie and cookies in McDonald’s dessert lineup.

McDonald's

If you’re looking for more ice cream treats to try this spring and summer, Dairy Queen just launched its summer menu, bringing back the fan-favorite S’mores Blizzard, plus the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard. The company also added two new flavors: Oreo Brookie and Peanut Butter Puppy Chow.

The new Oreo Brookie flavor is a mash-up of brownies and cookies with Oreo cookie pieces as well as “brookie” pieces (brownie and cookies blended together), while DQ says the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow contains “crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces” (peanut butter and chocolate chunks).

Dairy Queen

If you’re looking for more strawberry shortcake flavors, however, make this recipe for cookies that look like the perfect summer treat.

The strawberry shortcake cookies from Spoon Fork Bacon are made with fresh strawberries, then topped with a vanilla glaze made of powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. The only other ingredients you need are staple baking items like flour, sugar and baking powder, plus some Greek yogurt, which takes the place of eggs and milk in the dough.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.