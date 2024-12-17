ABC Plumbing

Plumbing problems can quickly become an emergency, bringing home life to a halt. Whether it’s an overflowing toilet, leaky pipes, a clogged kitchen drain, low water pressure in your shower or another problem with your plumbing, ABC Home & Commercial can quickly make any needed repairs so that you can get back to your day. In addition, our licensed and experienced technicians can install a new toilet, water heater, faucets and fixtures. Homeowners looking for Corpus Christi plumbing services rely on ABC to get the job done quickly and to get it done right.

Expert & Reliable Plumbing Services

Drain Cleaning

Slow or clogged drains can bring your household to a standstill. Our licensed pros will get things working again so your life can return to normal.

Garbage Disposal Repair & Installation

We tend to take our disposals for granted. That is, until they stop working. We can handle any problem you're having or put in a new garbage disposal.

Water & Gas Line Repair

Water and gas line problems are often serious and can require immediate attention. We can get to the bottom of the issue and make all needed repairs.

Water Heater Repair & Installation

No matter what's wrong with your water heater, our pros can fit it. If needed, we can advise you on a replacement and get a new unit installed.

ABC can handle all of your residential plumbing needs.

Our pros can:

Fix your overflowing or clogged toilet or sink



Save you money on water bills by stopping dripping faucets and leaky pipes



Install a new toilet, conventional or tankless water heater, water softener or garbage disposal



Replace broken or outdated fixtures and faucets



Identify and troubleshoot water and gas leaks to prevent costly damage and protect your family



Repair your garbage disposal and other plumbing related items.



Incorporate video technology to identify the source of blockages in drains and sewer lines to remove even the most severe obstructions



ABC’s Warranties & Guarantees

ABC offers a one-year guarantee on all our plumbing parts and labor. Depending on what you have installed, manufacturers may offer an additional warranty on top of our one-year warranty. If you aren’t completely satisfied with your purchase, our technicians will return to address any plumbing issue you are having within 12 months.

ABC also offers a Comfort Guarantee for our plumbing customers. If any of our work causes an unexpected problem which makes your home unlivable, ABC will cover the cost of your family staying in a hotel until emergency repairs are complete.

In very rare cases, our technicians may uncover a larger problem when fixing a homeowner’s plumbing problem that might require more time or equipment than we had initially anticipated during our initial estimate. In those cases, we will present you with a revised estimate with an adjusted timeline for your approval before we resume our work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is my water bill so high?

Plumbing problems can lead to increased water bills and water waste. If you notice a sudden spike in your water usage, you may have a leak. A leaky faucet can waste over 300 gallons of water in just a year, and a running toilet can add $100 to your water bill over the same time period.

Check around your home and outside for any dripping faucets. Check the water level in your toilet’s tanks to see if water is running into your overflow pipe and inspect your flapper to see if it needs to be replaced. High water bills can also signal that you have a problem with your irrigation system. Check your yard for damaged or broken sprinkler heads, excessively wet patches or dead patches that may be signs that your sprinklers need to be repaired.

Can you install plumbing equipment?

In addition to making any needed plumbing repairs, ABC’s plumbing experts can install a new toilet, fixtures, faucets, tankless or conventional water heater, garbage disposal and water softener. Our technicians can also recommend a replacement if a needed repair is more costly than investing in a newer, more energy-efficient model.

What can I do if I have a slow or clogged drain?

A slow or clogged drain can require immediate attention. First, do what you can to remove any obvious obstructions in and around the opening as far as you can see into the drain. Try using an enzyme-based drain opener to remove the blockage. You can apply more pressure with a plunger or even use a snake or auger to remove a clog further down the drain. If you don’t have the tools or time to handle the problem, or if what you are doing isn’t working, contact ABC. Our specialists will identify the source of the obstruction and remove it.

