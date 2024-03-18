Lunchables is looking for a creative kid to be its Head of Imagination

Lunchables is on a mission to prove that nothing is better than a child’s imagination — including artificial intelligence.

The Kraft Heinz brand is searching for the first-ever Dunkables Head of Imagination, a child ages 5-13 who will get to help create new content and taste products. If you have creative kids, this might be their dream job!

The chosen Dunkables Head of Imagination will travel to Lunchables headquarters in Chicago for an inside look at the company and participate in “imagination sessions” to create their own social content for future Dunkable campaigns. The trip lasts four days and three nights, and the winner can take three guests (including a legal guardian) along.

In exchange for the creative work, The Kraft Heinz Company says, the chosen applicant will also get “free reign” of the Lunchables test kitchen to sample new products and create a brand-new custom Dunkables variety. They will also receive a cash prize of $1,500 and one year’s worth of Dunkables. The total prize value is $7,200.

Adobe

Noting that today’s children are incredibly creative, Alyssa Cicero, senior brand manager at Lunchables, said in a press release that the company was “proud to get a front-row seat to their imaginations with Dunkable snacks.”

“Kids don’t just eat them – they dream up entire universes around them,” Cicero said. “At a time when artificial intelligence technology is rising in families’ lives, our commitment to fostering kid imagination and providing more than just fuel for their bodies is more important than ever.”

If you’ve got an imaginative child that you think would excel in the role, simply have them create artwork that answers the prompt: “Imagine a mozzarella stick or pretzel twist as something fantastical.”

Once created, you can upload a digital copy of the artwork to Dunkable’s website. Each entry will be judged on relevance to the theme, creativity and originality. The artwork must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 8. You can read the full rules on Dunkable’s website.

Dunkables were launched last November and come in either Mozza Sticks with Marinara & Breadcrumbs or Pretzel Twists with PB Spread & Choco Chips.

You can find them in stores nationwide now, along with Lunchables with fruit, which launched last August.

Lunchables is looking for a creative kid to be its Head of Imagination originally appeared on Simplemost.com