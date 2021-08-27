'Lone Star Law' game warden loses COVID battle at Temple hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas game warden featured in the Animal Planet reality show, "Lone Star Law," died at a Temple hospital late Thursday night after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication," officials with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said in a statement released exclusively to 25 News. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him."

25 News confirmed Sgt. Special Investigator Chris Wilson, a 16-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Bell County, Region 7 District 4, passed away from COVID complications at Baylor Scott & White's Temple medical center.

Sgt. Wilson appeared on episodes of "Lone Star Law" starting in 2016. The show follows Texas game wardens during their interactions with the public and wildlife.

Officials said Sgt. Wilson worked as a game warden first in San Saba County, then he later served in Bell County. He was promoted to Sgt. Special Investigator in 2016.

"As an investigator he oversaw complex environmental crimes as well as threats to game wardens and park police officers," officials said.

His remains were escorted by fellow game wardens to a mortuary in Temple late last night.

Texas game wardens are on location as Wilson's body is made ready for funeral services.

"Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and our grateful state," said Carter Smith, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Sgt. Wilson leaves behind a family including four children.

