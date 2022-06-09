London Pirates leave for state baseball tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The London Pirates Baseball team left Thursday for the UIL State Baseball Tournament.

This is the team's second year in a row to make it to the semi-finals.

Friends, family, and fans of the team showed up to wish them well as they left.

"You know it's awesome to just come out here to see the crow and the amount of support we have," said pitcher Kade Budd. "The amount of people who have our back throughout this whole tournament."

The fans have been a huge support for the team throughout the year.

"The crowd is huge, I mean they always come like and support us every game so, we always like to have a good crowd. It helps us just like have support, and honestly just like motivation for us to compete our best," said pitcher Blayne Lyne.

The team is now focusing on doing better than they did last year.

"We're all real excited you know, from last year to this year, probably have a lot bigger cut this year, and fans, we enjoyed it last year, but this year it's more of a business trip. Hopefully, go win the whole thing," said Pirates 3rd Baseman Blake Watters.

The London Pirates will take on Gunter at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Dell Diamond in Roundrock.

KRIS 6 NEWS will be live at the game and will bring you all the highlights throughout the day on Friday.