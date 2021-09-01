Aransas pass police department announces new care program

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A new program designed to deliver information to public safety officials quickly during an emergency is in effect in Aransas Pass. The Care Program is free and is for individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism or other serious mental health or physical disabilities.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said the department is working with the Aransas Pass fire department and emergency medical service to create a form allowing you to report any particular needs or concerns you may have for yourself or a loved one.

“Because we have had some tragedies from folks suffering from cognitive decline. So that’s what gave us the idea to pursue this program," said Chief Blanchard.

Each registration will be closely reviewed and shared with the Aransas Pass public safety officials that need the information to provide the necessary public safety service or response. Chief Blanchard said if they have to respond to an emergency call or encounter them in the field the information provided from the cares program, can assist them in finding the missing individual.

“This is going to be a great program that in that time of need or crisis for that love one or the person you are caring for, we will have that critical information at our fingertips at our most crucial time," said Blanchard.

To sign up for the registration form click here.

