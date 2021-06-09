WWII nurse celebrating 100th birthday says secret to longevity is 'cheerful attitude'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville veteran celebrated a landmark birthday Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

Born June 6, 1921, Rosemary Petre Brunette turned 100 years old. She has 7 children, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

The World War II veteran served as a Naval nurse stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, where she met her future husband in the hospital.

Her military career also took her to West Palm Beach, Florida, before eventually returning to Tennessee, where she was born and raised.

Her secret to longevity is simple: "Just to be patient and have a good attitude, a cheerful attitude," said Brunette.

She said her goal for the next year is to continue exercising. She lifts weights and does strength training almost every day.

This story was originally published by Olivia Michael at WTVF.