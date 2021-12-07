Tish Floerke's stunning holiday display is the talk of Taft

TAFT, Texas — If you're driving through Taft during the holiday season, you need to stop by Tish Floerke's home on County Road 2250.

You certainly won't have any trouble finding the house.

just ask folks for directions to the house all the cutouts.

At last count, Floerke had more than 400 holiday-themed cutouts.

This year, she added 75 more.

Floerke id more than happy to show off her work to visitors.

For directions to her home, follow this link.

And remember, we want to keep seeing your holiday decorations.

We're asking all our viewers to send us pictures or video of their holiday displays.

We'll post them throughout the holiday season on our website.