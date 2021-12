CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we start the month of December on Wednesday, it truly kicks off the realization that the holiday season is officially here.

This is the display at Gary Redden's home.

Those who visit can enjoy a holiday music light show as they drive by.

The display features more than 16,000 lights.

If you want to see Redden's display for yourself, just head over to the 6200 block of Lourdes, near Yorktown and Cimarron.