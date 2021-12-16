Watch
LaPosada_Dec10.jpg

LaPosada_Dec10.jpg

Actions

Check out these stunning Coastal Bend holiday decorations

These two homeowners have really decked out their homes
items.[0].videoTitle
As they say, it's truly the "most wonderful time of the year."
James Mazoch's home on the Island is decked out with holiday decorations.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:37:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As they say, it's truly the "most wonderful time of the year."

Coastal Benders continue to deck their houses with all kinds of neat decorations.

James Mazoch home on Isabella Court on The Island are particularly decorative.

He tells us all his decorations are handmade.

In 2016, he came in second in the nation on Inside Edition's "Great Light Fight."

And Lydia Benavides' home on Gallop Trail, in the Tuloso-Midway area.

She recently lost her mom to COVID-19 and says her mom loved to decorate for Christmas each year.

Benavides says she likes to think her mom is watching from above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here