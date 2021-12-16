Check out these stunning Coastal Bend holiday decorations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As they say, it's truly the "most wonderful time of the year."

Coastal Benders continue to deck their houses with all kinds of neat decorations.

James Mazoch home on Isabella Court on The Island are particularly decorative.

He tells us all his decorations are handmade.

In 2016, he came in second in the nation on Inside Edition's "Great Light Fight."

And Lydia Benavides' home on Gallop Trail, in the Tuloso-Midway area.

She recently lost her mom to COVID-19 and says her mom loved to decorate for Christmas each year.

Benavides says she likes to think her mom is watching from above.

