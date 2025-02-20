Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of February 10th through February 14th

Sophia Englehart
PERFECT SCORES

Cookie and Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline Rd.

Driftwood Coffee Shop
4703 S Alameda Rd.

Herrejon's Bakery
3829 Crosstown Expy.

Port A Coast Club
1023 HWY 361

Sam and Louie's Pizzeria
4117 S Staples

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron Rd.

Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers St.

Big Belly Restaurant
3829 Crosstown Expy.

IMG_2039.jpg

It's in the same building as Herrejon's bakery and is another perfect score recipient.

Big Belly's, which has been open since 2022, received their 4th inspection and their first perfect score.

David Castillo, son of owner David Castillo, said Big Belly's is known for its Big Belly breakfast plate and its English muffin. Congratulations Big Belly!

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

King HS
5225 Gollihar Rd

Kona Ice of Coastal CC
6505 Robertson

Mac's BBQ
4354 S Alameda St.

Mi Dulce Tentacion
CC Trade Center

Moby Dick's Food Trailer
517 S Alister St.

Morgan St. Ice Cream Food Truck
338 44th St

Morgan St Seafood
338 44th St

Pretzel World
CC Trade Center
2833 SPID

Subway
1115 HWY 361

Tasty Waves
4902 Greenwood Dr.

Texas Coffee Bar
5230 Kostoryz Rd.

Tropical Breeze
CC Trade Center
The B LIST

Cancun Mexican Restaurant
1023 HWY 361
8 violations
89

Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers Rd.
7 violations
88

Taqueria Jalisco
10733 Leopard St.
7 violations
- Need to pay for 2025 health permit
- Don't store tortillas in trash bags
86

Los Tres Potrillos
1945 Horne Rd.
10 violations
- Use proper practices when working with RTE food
- Coolers need thermometers
85

