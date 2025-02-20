Kitchen Cops for the week of February 10th through February 14th

PERFECT SCORES
Cookie and Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline Rd.
Driftwood Coffee Shop
4703 S Alameda Rd.
Herrejon's Bakery
3829 Crosstown Expy.
Port A Coast Club
1023 HWY 361
Sam and Louie's Pizzeria
4117 S Staples
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron Rd.
Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers St.
Big Belly Restaurant
3829 Crosstown Expy.
It's in the same building as Herrejon's bakery and is another perfect score recipient.
Big Belly's, which has been open since 2022, received their 4th inspection and their first perfect score.
David Castillo, son of owner David Castillo, said Big Belly's is known for its Big Belly breakfast plate and its English muffin. Congratulations Big Belly!
Also earning 100's from inspectors...
King HS
5225 Gollihar Rd
Kona Ice of Coastal CC
6505 Robertson
Mac's BBQ
4354 S Alameda St.
Mi Dulce Tentacion
CC Trade Center
Moby Dick's Food Trailer
517 S Alister St.
Morgan St. Ice Cream Food Truck
338 44th St
Morgan St Seafood
338 44th St
Pretzel World
CC Trade Center
2833 SPID
Subway
1115 HWY 361
Tasty Waves
4902 Greenwood Dr.
Texas Coffee Bar
5230 Kostoryz Rd.
Tropical Breeze
CC Trade Center
________________________
The B LIST
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
1023 HWY 361
8 violations
89
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers Rd.
7 violations
88
Taqueria Jalisco
10733 Leopard St.
7 violations
- Need to pay for 2025 health permit
- Don't store tortillas in trash bags
86
Los Tres Potrillos
1945 Horne Rd.
10 violations
- Use proper practices when working with RTE food
- Coolers need thermometers
85