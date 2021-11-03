Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged

It’s official: Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are tying the knot!

In a Nov. 2 episode of Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Stewart confirmed that she is engaged to Meyer.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said to Stern. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart and Meyer have been dating since mid-2019, but they have known each other much longer. They first met on a movie set around 2013. In a segment from “Entertainment Tonight,” you can learn about the progression of Stewart’s relationship with Meyer. Although they met many years ago, it wasn’t until they reconnected at a friend’s birthday that Stewart saw Meyer in a whole new light. She said that within weeks of reconnecting, they were already using the “L” word.

“I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging,” Stewart told Stern.

The engagement has been a long time coming. Stewart told Stern in a November 2019 interview that she definitely saw wedding bells in their future.

“I think good things happen fast,” she said.

Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter as well as an actor, and she appeared with Stewart in “Homemade,” a 2020 collection of short films that focus on how COVID-19 impacted the world.

In Stewart’s short, she plays a woman struggling to sleep during the pandemic. Meyer has a small role as her girlfriend trying to support her partner. You can find the “Homemade” series on Netflix.

Stewart was on “The Howard Stern Show” to promote her new film. She is starring as Princess Diana in the much-anticipated biopic “Spencer,” which is now in theaters.

“It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she told InStyle.

