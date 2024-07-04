Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops from the week of June 24th thru the 28th

KitchenCops-JasonsDeli.jpg
Shane Rackely
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 04, 2024

PERFECT

------------

Amorscita's Sweets & More
CC Trade Center

Champs South Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd

Crystal Reception Hall
2033 Airline Rd.

Donut palace
14602 Compass St

Double J Jerky
CC Trade Center

HEB
5425 SPID

Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga Blvd.

Loaves & fishes
1927 Leopard St.

Mrs B's Barbacoa & More
5002 Bonner Dr.

Papa Murphy's Pizza
5017 Saratoga Blvd.

Smallcakes
5638 Saratoga Blvd.

Weber Grill
5714 Weber Rd.

Weinerschnitzel
4221 S Alameda St.

B LIST

------------------

Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID

6 violations
89

LOW SCORES

------------------

Thai Sticky Rice
14902 trinity river

7 violations
-contact pest control
-clean grease under grill & behind fryers/wipe off mold
-lowest score ever
88

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
5133 SPID

8 violations
-gnats in front storage room/call pest control
-clean drink nozzle/inside ice machine
88

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

