Kitchen Cops from the week of June 24th thru the 28th

Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 04, 2024

PERFECT ------------ Amorscita's Sweets & More

CC Trade Center Champs South Texas Meat Market

15602 Northwest Blvd Crystal Reception Hall

2033 Airline Rd. Donut palace

14602 Compass St Double J Jerky

CC Trade Center HEB

5425 SPID Jason's Deli

5325 Saratoga Blvd. Loaves & fishes

1927 Leopard St. Mrs B's Barbacoa & More

5002 Bonner Dr. Papa Murphy's Pizza

5017 Saratoga Blvd. Smallcakes

5638 Saratoga Blvd. Weber Grill

5714 Weber Rd. Weinerschnitzel

4221 S Alameda St. B LIST ------------------ Taiwan Restaurant

5425 SPID 6 violations

89 LOW SCORES ------------------ Thai Sticky Rice

14902 trinity river 7 violations

-contact pest control

-clean grease under grill & behind fryers/wipe off mold

-lowest score ever

88 Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

5133 SPID 8 violations

-gnats in front storage room/call pest control

-clean drink nozzle/inside ice machine

