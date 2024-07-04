Kitchen Cops from the week of June 24th thru the 28th

PERFECT
Amorscita's Sweets & More
CC Trade Center
Champs South Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd
Crystal Reception Hall
2033 Airline Rd.
Donut palace
14602 Compass St
Double J Jerky
CC Trade Center
HEB
5425 SPID
Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga Blvd.
Loaves & fishes
1927 Leopard St.
Mrs B's Barbacoa & More
5002 Bonner Dr.
Papa Murphy's Pizza
5017 Saratoga Blvd.
Smallcakes
5638 Saratoga Blvd.
Weber Grill
5714 Weber Rd.
Weinerschnitzel
4221 S Alameda St.
B LIST
Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID
6 violations
89
LOW SCORES
Thai Sticky Rice
14902 trinity river
7 violations
-contact pest control
-clean grease under grill & behind fryers/wipe off mold
-lowest score ever
88
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
5133 SPID
8 violations
-gnats in front storage room/call pest control
-clean drink nozzle/inside ice machine
88
