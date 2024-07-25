Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops from the week of July 15th thru the 19th

KRIS 6 News
Perfect Scores

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen

Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron

Hanaya Poke
4938 S Staples

Hermanos Solis
3514 Baldwin

Island Scoop
407 S Alister
Port Aransas

J Boys Restaurant
5628 Williams Dr

Joseph's Lunchbox
4231 S Alameda

King's Seafood
3315 Baldwin

Mod Super Fast Pizza
4902 S Staples

P & E Donuts
3138 SPID

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron

Saigon Civet Cafe
2222 Airline

Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart

Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
5502 Kostoryz

Wendy's
4123 S Staples

Whataburger
1521 Airline

Whataburger
4126 S Staples

The B List

87
Hi Ho Restaurant
3703 Morgan
8 Violations

85
Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID
7 Violations

81
Kiko's
5514 Everhart
11 Violations

The Low Score

75
Bluffalo Wing Co.
5802 Yorktown
11 Violations

-Contact Plumber About Potential Fall Hazzard
-Gnats
-Scored 82 In April '24

