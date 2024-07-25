Kitchen Cops from the week of July 15th thru the 19th

Prev Next KRIS 6 News

Posted at

Perfect Scores El Ranchero Tortilla Factory

3901 Carmen Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron Hanaya Poke

4938 S Staples Hermanos Solis

3514 Baldwin Island Scoop

407 S Alister

Port Aransas J Boys Restaurant

5628 Williams Dr Joseph's Lunchbox

4231 S Alameda King's Seafood

3315 Baldwin Mod Super Fast Pizza

4902 S Staples P & E Donuts

3138 SPID Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron Saigon Civet Cafe

2222 Airline Senor Jaime's

4615 Everhart Tacos Al Carbon Cabron

5502 Kostoryz Wendy's

4123 S Staples Whataburger

1521 Airline Whataburger

4126 S Staples KRIS 6 News The B List 87

Hi Ho Restaurant

3703 Morgan

8 Violations 85

Taiwan Restaurant

5425 SPID

7 Violations 81

Kiko's

5514 Everhart

11 Violations ___________________________ The Low Score 75

Bluffalo Wing Co.

5802 Yorktown

11 Violations -Contact Plumber About Potential Fall Hazzard

-Gnats

-Scored 82 In April '24 For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.