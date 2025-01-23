Kitchen Cops for week of January 13th thru January 17th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — These are scores from City-County Health District inspectors for the week of Jan. 13th through Jan. 17.

Congratulations to the folks at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on the 7600 block of South Staples Street for earning another 100.

Tanner Clabaugh told KRIS 6 News that he's been kitchen manager here for over a year.

When Andy Liscano asked, "How do you get to be kitchen manager ?", Clabaugh said, "Do your job. As we call it...give a crap. Show your good work ethic. Take a lot of pride in your work."

So far so good.

This is actually their 3rd consecutive perfect score going back to October 2023.

"It really boosted morale in the whole building, not just the kitchen, but the servers too, you know. Everybody takes a lot of pride in seeing a guest enjoy their food and have a cold beer as well," Clabaugh said.

So, way to go, Alamo Drafthouse, for keeping it clean and safe for your customers.

_____________________________

PERFECT SCORES

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA

7601 S STAPLES

DAIRY QUEEN-BISHOP

100 N HWY 77

GOOD SAMARITAN RESCUE MISSON

902 NUECES BAY BLVD

______________________

THE B LIST

88

VAQUEROS DE JALISCO

4402 AYERS

8 VIOLATIONS

-CLEAN INSIDE WALK-IN COOLER

-THAW CHICKEN PROPERLY