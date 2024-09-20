Kitchen Cops for the week of September 9th through 13th

Perfect Scores
Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run
Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle
Flour Bluff Jr HS
207 Hustlin Hornet
Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle
Check out their wall of fame!
This ain't their first rodeo.
That's because of the leadership of cafeteria manager Michelle Guerrero and Francis Castaneda, the assistant manager.
"It's an honor. It means that we are doing a good job for our kids," Guerrero told us.
"Is it hard to get a perfect score? It is but we work as a team here. We work together and all of us stick together finishing everything we have to do," Castaneda said.
So thanks to the cafeteria staff at Blanche Moore Elementary for keeping it clean and safe for these guys!
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams
Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center
617 Purdue
Annapolis Christian Academy
3875 S Staples
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga
Ariza Corpus Christi
3902 Cimarron
Corpus Christi Produce
238 N Port
Desserted Island Ice Cream
14617 SPID
Domino's Pizza
6093 Saratoga
Kiko's
4425 S Alameda
La Nueva Onda
3209 Foley
NY Pizza To Go Padre Island
14225 SPID
Oso Rose Beer Garden
2001 Yorktown
Whataburger
6425 Weber
The B List
89
La Playa Mexican Grill
4201 SPID
6 Violations
89
Ol' Steakhouse
4307 Avalon
6 Violations
87
China Bear
10514 Leopard
6 Violations
85
El Jaliscience
7114 Saratoga
11 Violations
82
El Sol De Mexico
5250 Everhart
11 Violations
-No Mgr On Duty During Inspection
-Roaches. Contact Pest Control Asap
