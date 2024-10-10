Kitchen Cops for the week of September 30th thru October 4th

Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School

1 Longhorn Dr.

Banquete Elemementary

Po Box 369

Banquete High School

5436 Bull Dog Lane

Lunch time at Banquete High School is served by Cafeteria Manager Monica Gutierrez and Emma Rosas. These ladies feed 100 or so kids and do it clean and safe. Thank you!

"We have an exceptional staff that goes above and beyond to make sure our kids needs are met. And they keep everything clean, warm, and yummyl," Dr. Stacie Johnson-Banquete ISD Superintendent said.

Cafeteria Manager Leah Civis, who manages Banquete's 3 campuses, gets the honors for the elementary school staff as well.

"That's why these people do what they do. For these guys," Civis said.

Oh, guess who else we met in Banquete? Do you recognize the lady at the front desk ?

Rosalinda Garcia, the 2025 Regional Teacher of the Year.

Dawson Elemementary

6821 Sanders

Luther Jones Elemementary

7533 Lipes

Del Mar College Early Learning Center

101 Baldwin

Fruit King Produce

1607 Morgan

Pete’s Chicken-N-More

6502 Yorktown

Saigon Civet Café

2222 Airline

Pizza Hut

4414 Ayers

Rosie’s Tamales

4838 Ayers

Taco Bell

4434 Ayers

Donut Palace

604 N Alister Port Aransas

Woody’s Last Stand

154 W Cotter Port Aransas

______________________

The B List

89

Taqueria La Tapatia

4521 Ayers

7 Violations

______________________

The Low Score

79

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga

-Lost 21 Pts On Inspection