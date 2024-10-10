Kitchen Cops for the week of September 30th thru October 4th

Perfect Scores
Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Dr.
Banquete Elemementary
Po Box 369
Banquete High School
5436 Bull Dog Lane
Lunch time at Banquete High School is served by Cafeteria Manager Monica Gutierrez and Emma Rosas. These ladies feed 100 or so kids and do it clean and safe. Thank you!
"We have an exceptional staff that goes above and beyond to make sure our kids needs are met. And they keep everything clean, warm, and yummyl," Dr. Stacie Johnson-Banquete ISD Superintendent said.
Cafeteria Manager Leah Civis, who manages Banquete's 3 campuses, gets the honors for the elementary school staff as well.
"That's why these people do what they do. For these guys," Civis said.
Oh, guess who else we met in Banquete? Do you recognize the lady at the front desk ?
Rosalinda Garcia, the 2025 Regional Teacher of the Year.
Dawson Elemementary
6821 Sanders
Luther Jones Elemementary
7533 Lipes
Del Mar College Early Learning Center
101 Baldwin
Fruit King Produce
1607 Morgan
Pete’s Chicken-N-More
6502 Yorktown
Saigon Civet Café
2222 Airline
Pizza Hut
4414 Ayers
Rosie’s Tamales
4838 Ayers
Taco Bell
4434 Ayers
Donut Palace
604 N Alister Port Aransas
Woody’s Last Stand
154 W Cotter Port Aransas
The B List
89
Taqueria La Tapatia
4521 Ayers
7 Violations
The Low Score
79
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
-Lost 21 Pts On Inspection