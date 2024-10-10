Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 30th thru October 4th

KRIS 6 News
Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Dr.

Banquete Elemementary
Po Box 369

Banquete High School
5436 Bull Dog Lane

Lunch time at Banquete High School is served by Cafeteria Manager Monica Gutierrez and Emma Rosas. These ladies feed 100 or so kids and do it clean and safe. Thank you!

"We have an exceptional staff that goes above and beyond to make sure our kids needs are met. And they keep everything clean, warm, and yummyl," Dr. Stacie Johnson-Banquete ISD Superintendent said.

Cafeteria Manager Leah Civis, who manages Banquete's 3 campuses, gets the honors for the elementary school staff as well.

"That's why these people do what they do. For these guys," Civis said.

Oh, guess who else we met in Banquete? Do you recognize the lady at the front desk ?

Rosalinda Garcia, the 2025 Regional Teacher of the Year.

Dawson Elemementary
6821 Sanders

Luther Jones Elemementary
7533 Lipes

Del Mar College Early Learning Center
101 Baldwin

Fruit King Produce
1607 Morgan

Pete’s Chicken-N-More
6502 Yorktown

Saigon Civet Café
2222 Airline

Pizza Hut
4414 Ayers

Rosie’s Tamales
4838 Ayers

Taco Bell
4434 Ayers

Donut Palace
604 N Alister Port Aransas

Woody’s Last Stand
154 W Cotter Port Aransas

The B List

89
Taqueria La Tapatia
4521 Ayers
7 Violations

The Low Score

79
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
-Lost 21 Pts On Inspection

