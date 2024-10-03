Kitchen Cops for the week of September 21th thru the 25th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week’s Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county inspectors for the week of September 23 thru the 25th.

Perfect Scores

Bishop HS

717 Badger Lane



Bishop Jr High

719 E 6th

Bishop Primary School

705 W Main



There are 4 businesses in the strip mall at 2033 Airline, right near the corner of Airline and Holly that earned 100s from inspectors and a Kitchen Cops sticker, beginning with Granny’s Hot Tamales. They don’t have a storefront, just a little trailer, but they keep it clean and safe for customers.

Congratulations to the Hong Kong Asian supermarket, also in that same strip mall.

Murdock's hadn't opened for business for the day yet, but congratulations to them for keeping the place clean and safe for their customers and earning a 100 and a Kitchen Cops sticker.

The young lady working at the Latino Market asked that we not show her face, but we thank her for accepting the Kitchen Cops sticker.

Also earning 100’s and a sticker…

Citrus Sss Bistro

500 N Shoreline

D’lites Cream

6202 Dunbarton

Flanagan’s Southside

2306 Airline

Creekside Elementary

7702 Oso Pkwy

Menger Elementary

2401 S Alameda

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado

Metro Elementary

1707 Ayers

Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill

Buttercrust Discount Bakery Store

3717 Saratoga

Domino’s Pizza

3812 S Staples

Domino’s Pizza

15401 SPID

Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta

711 N Carancahua

Raising Canes

5425 SPID

Land And Sea

9301 Leopard

Flanagan’s Southside

2306 Airline

Southern Charm Home Cooking

2426 Rand Morgan

Starbuck’s

3329 Leopard

Donut Palace

14602 Compass

Double J Jerky

9359 Ih 37

Weinerschnitzel

5861 S Staples

___________________________________

The B List

87

Dao Authentic Asisan Cuisine

2033 Airline

7 Violations

85

Hunan Express

5997 Williams

7 Violations

84

Neil’s Urban Oven

2422 Rand Morgan

7 Violations



82

Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco

8151 Leopard

-Lost 18 Points On Inspection



