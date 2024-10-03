Kitchen Cops for the week of September 21th thru the 25th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week’s Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county inspectors for the week of September 23 thru the 25th.
Perfect Scores
Bishop HS
717 Badger Lane
Bishop Jr High
719 E 6th
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main
There are 4 businesses in the strip mall at 2033 Airline, right near the corner of Airline and Holly that earned 100s from inspectors and a Kitchen Cops sticker, beginning with Granny’s Hot Tamales. They don’t have a storefront, just a little trailer, but they keep it clean and safe for customers.
Congratulations to the Hong Kong Asian supermarket, also in that same strip mall.
Murdock's hadn't opened for business for the day yet, but congratulations to them for keeping the place clean and safe for their customers and earning a 100 and a Kitchen Cops sticker.
The young lady working at the Latino Market asked that we not show her face, but we thank her for accepting the Kitchen Cops sticker.
Also earning 100’s and a sticker…
Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N Shoreline
D’lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton
Flanagan’s Southside
2306 Airline
Creekside Elementary
7702 Oso Pkwy
Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
Buttercrust Discount Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga
Domino’s Pizza
3812 S Staples
Domino’s Pizza
15401 SPID
Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua
Raising Canes
5425 SPID
Land And Sea
9301 Leopard
Flanagan’s Southside
2306 Airline
Southern Charm Home Cooking
2426 Rand Morgan
Starbuck’s
3329 Leopard
Donut Palace
14602 Compass
Double J Jerky
9359 Ih 37
Weinerschnitzel
5861 S Staples
The B List
87
Dao Authentic Asisan Cuisine
2033 Airline
7 Violations
85
Hunan Express
5997 Williams
7 Violations
84
Neil’s Urban Oven
2422 Rand Morgan
7 Violations
82
Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco
8151 Leopard
-Lost 18 Points On Inspection