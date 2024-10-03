Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 21th thru the 25th

KC-1003.png
KRIS 6 News
KC-1003.png
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —  Time for this week’s Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county inspectors for the week of September 23 thru the 25th.

 

Perfect Scores

Bishop HS
717 Badger Lane

 
Bishop Jr High
719 E 6th

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main

 
There are 4 businesses in the strip mall at 2033 Airline, right near the corner of Airline and Holly that earned 100s from inspectors and a Kitchen Cops sticker, beginning with Granny’s Hot Tamales. They don’t have a storefront, just a little trailer, but they keep it clean and safe for customers.

Congratulations to the Hong Kong Asian supermarket, also in that same strip mall.

Murdock's hadn't opened for business for the day yet, but congratulations to them for keeping the place clean and safe for their customers and earning a 100 and a Kitchen Cops sticker.

The young lady working at the Latino Market asked that we not show her face, but we thank her for accepting the Kitchen Cops sticker.

Also earning 100’s and a sticker…

Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N Shoreline

 

D’lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton

 

Flanagan’s Southside
2306 Airline

 

Creekside Elementary
7702 Oso Pkwy

 

Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda

 

Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado

 

Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers

 

Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton

 

Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

 

Buttercrust Discount Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga

 

Domino’s Pizza
3812 S Staples

 

Domino’s Pizza
15401 SPID

 

Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua

 

Raising Canes
5425 SPID

 

Land And Sea
9301 Leopard

 

Flanagan’s Southside
2306 Airline

 

Southern Charm Home Cooking
2426 Rand Morgan

 

Starbuck’s
3329 Leopard

 

Donut Palace
14602 Compass

 

Double J Jerky
9359 Ih 37

 

Weinerschnitzel
5861 S Staples

 ___________________________________

The B List

87
Dao Authentic Asisan Cuisine
2033 Airline
7 Violations

85 
Hunan Express
5997 Williams
7 Violations

 

84
Neil’s Urban Oven
2422 Rand Morgan
7 Violations

 
82
Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco
8151 Leopard
-Lost 18 Points On Inspection

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month