Kitchen Cops for the week of September 16th thru the 20th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county health inspectors.

Earning perfect scores from inspectors this week...

Adkins Middle School

2402 Ennis Joslin

Fannin Elementary

2730 Gollihar

Martin Middle School

3502 Greenwood

Mary Grett School

1761 Hudson

Hot Chicken Run on South Staples

They're known for their Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwiches...served with mac and cheese...fries...and cole slaw.

"We don't have anything like this in Corpus. Like a Nashville Hot Chicken," said manager Selina Lopez.

Selina lopez the manager tells us Hot Chicken Run at 6917 South Staples has only been open a little more than a year, and so far so good.

Even though, "We're not in a good location, a lot of people are still just finding us," manager Selina Lopez said.

So congratulations to Selina, Michelle, and the crew at Hot Chicken Run for keeping it clean and safe and earning a 100 from inspectors and a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

Also earning 100s from inspectors...

Flanagan's Southside

2306 Airline

Whataburger

6817 SPID

Olive Garden

5258 SPID

Coach’s Island Pub & Grill

505 Alister

Port A

Coffee Waves

Port Aransas

1007 Sh 361

Lone Star Taste

1023 Sh 361

Port A Poke

345 N Alister

Reds

258 Snapdragon

R & T Grill

5714 Weber

Red Barn Private School

2013 Holly

Sno Ball Too

7114 Saratoga

Subway

4126 Ayers

_______________________________

The B List

89

La Paletera #1

5021 Kostoryz

5 Violations



88

Norma’z Fruit Delights

4737 Kostoryz

7 Violations