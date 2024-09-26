Kitchen Cops for the week of September 16th thru the 20th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county health inspectors.
Earning perfect scores from inspectors this week...
Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin
Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood
Mary Grett School
1761 Hudson
Hot Chicken Run on South Staples
They're known for their Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwiches...served with mac and cheese...fries...and cole slaw.
"We don't have anything like this in Corpus. Like a Nashville Hot Chicken," said manager Selina Lopez.
Selina lopez the manager tells us Hot Chicken Run at 6917 South Staples has only been open a little more than a year, and so far so good.
Even though, "We're not in a good location, a lot of people are still just finding us," manager Selina Lopez said.
So congratulations to Selina, Michelle, and the crew at Hot Chicken Run for keeping it clean and safe and earning a 100 from inspectors and a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!
Also earning 100s from inspectors...
Flanagan's Southside
2306 Airline
Whataburger
6817 SPID
Olive Garden
5258 SPID
Coach’s Island Pub & Grill
505 Alister
Port A
Coffee Waves
Port Aransas
1007 Sh 361
Lone Star Taste
1023 Sh 361
Port A Poke
345 N Alister
Reds
258 Snapdragon
R & T Grill
5714 Weber
Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly
Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga
Subway
4126 Ayers
_______________________________
The B List
89
La Paletera #1
5021 Kostoryz
5 Violations
88
Norma’z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz
7 Violations