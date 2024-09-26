Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 16th thru the 20th

KitchenCops-0926.png
Joe Escobedo - KRIS 6 News
KitchenCops-0926.png
Posted
and last updated

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report. These are scores from city-county health inspectors.

Earning perfect scores from inspectors this week...

Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin

 

Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

 

Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood

 

Mary Grett School
1761 Hudson

Hot Chicken Run on South Staples

They're known for their Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwiches...served with mac and cheese...fries...and cole slaw.

"We don't have anything like this in Corpus. Like a Nashville Hot Chicken," said manager Selina Lopez.

Selina lopez the manager tells us Hot Chicken Run at 6917 South Staples has only been open a little more than a year, and so far so good.

Even though, "We're not in a good location, a lot of people are still just finding us," manager Selina Lopez said.

So congratulations to Selina, Michelle, and the crew at Hot Chicken Run for keeping it clean and safe and earning a 100 from inspectors and a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

Also earning 100s from inspectors...

Flanagan's Southside
2306 Airline

 

Whataburger
6817 SPID

 

Olive Garden
5258 SPID

 

Coach’s Island Pub & Grill
505 Alister
Port A

 

Coffee Waves
Port Aransas
1007 Sh 361

 

Lone Star Taste
1023 Sh 361

 

Port A Poke
345 N Alister

 

Reds
258 Snapdragon

 

R & T Grill
5714 Weber

 

Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly

 

Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga

 

Subway
4126 Ayers

_______________________________ 

The B List

89
La Paletera #1
5021 Kostoryz
5 Violations

 
88
Norma’z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz
7 Violations

KR Kitchen Cops

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month