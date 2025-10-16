The Perfect Scores

1st And 10 Sports Bar

3403 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 202



Provecho

1715 S. Staples



Mozzafiato

924 S. Staples



Popeye's

5009 Greenwood Dr

Caribbean Kitchen

2710 N Shoreline

Honey Baked Ham & Café

1502 Airline Rd

Hester's Cafe & Coffee Bar – Lamar Park

3812 S. Alameda

Champs South Texas Meat Market

15602 Northwest Blvd

Bo Korean BBQ

Kitchen Cops for the week of October 6th through the 10th

In case you haven't been, they do things a little differently than a regular restaurant. As you are presented with raw meat and vegetables that you cook yourself on a skillet built into the table, and did I mention that it's all-you-can-eat?

KRIS 6

If you'd like to check them out for yourself, they are located at SPID and Airline in the Gulfway Shopping Center.

KRIS 6 News

Luther Jones Elementary – Cafeteria

7533 Lipes

Dorothy Adkins Middle School – Cafeteria

2402 Ennis Joslin Rd

Little Sprouts Child Development Center

3418 Airline Rd

Jewish Community Council Preschool

750 Everhart

Oak Park Special Emphasis School – Cafeteria

3801 Leopard

Coles High School – Cafeteria

924 Winnebago

Driscoll Middle School – Cafeteria

3501 Kenwood

Mireles Elementary School – Cafeteria

7658 Cimarron Rd

The Low Scores

Las Espuelas

1620 S. Padre Island Dr

89

7 Violations Including: Need To Thaw Sausage Properly And Remove Dust And Spider Web From Walls In Front Area Above Tea Machines

Restaurant San Miguel

200 N. Staples

89

6 Violations: Eggs Being Left Out-Room Temperature And Food Stored On The Floor Walk In Cooler.

Pho D'noodle House

3403 S. Padre Island Dr

87

6 Violations: Storing Raw Products Above Ready To Eat Foods And Leaving Chicken Out In Room Temperature.

Taco Rico & Rico's Catering

4102 Greenwood

78

11 Violations: Food With No Cover, Label Or Experation Date, Missing Food Handler Cards, And Dirty Refrigerators.

