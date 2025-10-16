Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of October 6th through the 10th

KRIS 6 News
The Perfect Scores

1st And 10 Sports Bar
3403 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 202
 
Provecho
1715 S. Staples
 
Mozzafiato
924 S. Staples
 
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood Dr

Caribbean Kitchen
2710 N Shoreline

Honey Baked Ham & Café
1502 Airline Rd

Hester's Cafe & Coffee Bar – Lamar Park
3812 S. Alameda

Champs South Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd

______________________________________________

Bo Korean BBQ

In case you haven't been, they do things a little differently than a regular restaurant. As you are presented with raw meat and vegetables that you cook yourself on a skillet built into the table, and did I mention that it's all-you-can-eat?

Bo's Korean BBQ

If you'd like to check them out for yourself, they are located at SPID and Airline in the Gulfway Shopping Center.

Bo's Korean BBQ

______________________________________________

Luther Jones Elementary – Cafeteria
7533 Lipes

Dorothy Adkins Middle School – Cafeteria
2402 Ennis Joslin Rd

Little Sprouts Child Development Center
3418 Airline Rd

Jewish Community Council Preschool
750 Everhart

Oak Park Special Emphasis School – Cafeteria
3801 Leopard

Coles High School – Cafeteria
924 Winnebago

Driscoll Middle School – Cafeteria
3501 Kenwood

Mireles Elementary School – Cafeteria
7658 Cimarron Rd

_______________________________________________

The Low Scores

Las Espuelas
1620 S. Padre Island Dr
89

7 Violations Including: Need To Thaw Sausage Properly And Remove Dust And Spider Web From Walls In Front Area Above Tea Machines

Restaurant San Miguel
200 N. Staples
89

6 Violations: Eggs Being Left Out-Room Temperature And Food Stored On The Floor Walk In Cooler.

Pho D'noodle House
3403 S. Padre Island Dr
87

6 Violations: Storing Raw Products Above Ready To Eat Foods And Leaving Chicken Out In Room Temperature.

Taco Rico & Rico's Catering
4102 Greenwood
78

11 Violations: Food With No Cover, Label Or Experation Date, Missing Food Handler Cards, And Dirty Refrigerators.

